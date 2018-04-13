Arsenal have been drawn against Spanish side Atletico Madrid while French Ligue 1 outfit Olympique Marseille will face Red Bull Salzburg of Austria in the semi-finals of the 2017/2018 UEFA Europa League.

The draw was held on Friday in Nyon, Switzerland.

Arsenal will welcome Atletico to the Emirates Stadium for the first leg while Salzburg will be guests to Marseille.

The first legs will be played on 26 April, and the second legs will be played on 3 May 2018.

Atletico are former winners of the Europa League with triumphs in 2010 and 2012.

The last time Arsenal made it to the final of the Europa League was in 2000 (formerly known as the UEFA Cup).

They lost 4-1 on penalties to Turkish giants Galatasaray after 120 minutes ended 0-0.

The winner of this season’s Europa League will qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League.