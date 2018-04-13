Diego Costa was forced off with a thigh injury during Atletico Madrid’s 1-0 Europa League defeat by Sporting Lisbon.

Atletico progressed from their quarter-final 2-1 on aggregate against the Portuguese side, but former Chelsea striker Costa left the field in the 52nd minute, seemingly holding his left thigh.

The news comes as Atletico await their fate in Friday’s Europa League semi-final draw, with Arsenal, Marseille and Red Bull Salzburg their potential opponents.

Costa has had thigh injury issues in the past, and Atletico manager Diego Simeone says his issue will be assessed in Madrid on Friday.

Defender Lucas Hernandez was also replaced at half-time after suffering a facial injury, but Atletico later ruled out any fracture having been taken to hospital.

But Simeone was delighted with his side’s efforts to scrape through to the last four, as they look to reach a fifth European final in nine years.