Lagos-based MFM FC on Thursday responded swiftly to their 0-1 loss to Djoliba FC of Mali in the elimination match of the CAF Confederation Cup with a 2-1 defeat of Nasarawa United FC in Match Day 18 rescheduled game.

The Olukoya Boys played the rescheduled Nigeria Professional Football League match against the Solid Miners to reduce their outstanding matches due to continental engagement.

MFM, however, got two quick goals from Stanley Okorom 6th minute and defender, Julius Emiloju, in the 10th minute, while in 74th minute.

Nwani Ikechukwu poked home from Victor Okoro’s deft pass to pull back one for the Solid Miners consolatory goal.

There were nervy moments for the home side as the visitors created more scoring chances which could have been converted but repelled by MFM goalkeeper, Abayomi Folarin.

Nasarawa United’s Abubakar Abdullahi came close but his header was cleared off the goal line by Austin Opara to calm the nerves for the home team.

Speaking after the match, MFM midfielder, Okorom said the team would come good in subsequent matches, adding that they would give their best.

“We are good, there should not be any fear about us. Although we lost the last game, but that is football, you lose some and win some.

“Big teams also lose matches, so we are not the only one. We know that expectations are high from us, and we promise not to let our fans down.

“The team will come good in subsequent matches, as we try to be the best,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the win has taken the Fidelis Ilechukwu-tutored team to 10th position on the NPFL log having played 13 with seven win, one draw and six losses. They have 22 points.