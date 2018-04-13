Nigeria international Alex Iwobi has been urged to improve his game by Arsenal legend Martin Keown.

The legendary English defender was speaking about Arsenal playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season after sustaining a serious knee injury.

Keown stated that it was time for Iwobi to up his game and show that he can do well in the absence of the Armenia international.

“Without him, it’s time for Alex Iwobi to deliver. He has been in the first team for three seasons now but has not really trained on,” Keown told Daily Mail.

Iwobi, 21, played an instrumental role in helping Nigeria qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals which will be hosted by Russia.

“He’s neat and tidy but is not decisive enough. He’s scored more goals for Nigeria than Arsenal this season,” he continued.

“Two goals in 32 games is not good enough for an attacking player, even if a lot of those are from the bench.”

Iwobi was introduced in the 77th minute against Russian side CSKA Moscow and he helped Arsenal secure a 2-2 draw at the VEB Arena on Thursday.

English giants Arsenal advanced to the semi-finals of the 2017/18 UEFA Europe League after winning the quarter-final tie 6-3 on aggregate.