Kenneth Omeruo has said he is delighted the Super Eagles have now moved up to 47th from 52nd in the latest FIFA Rankings.

“This just made my day, recent FIFA ranking. Nigeria up five places. We will keep going up,” the Kasimpasa of Turkey defender wrote on Facebook.

The Eagles’ friendly games against Poland and Serbia played key role in their rise in the FIFA rankings after they beat Poland 1-0 and lost 2-0 to Serbia in London.

Super Eagles are now also fifth in Africa.

Tunisia remain number one in Africa, Senegal are second and DR Congo are third.

Egypt are fourth, Cameroun are sixth, Ghana and Burkina Faso are seventh and eighth respectively, while Cape Verde and Algeria are ninth and 10th respectively.