Rivers United beat Akwa United 2-0 to slow down the title charge of the Uyo club, while MFM FC beat Nasarawa 2-1 in rescheduled NPFL matches.

Had Akwa United won in Port Harcourt today, they would have moved to second place on 26 points, four points behind leaders Lobi Stars.

The loss means they remain in third place with two matches at hand due to international engagements.

Rivers United went in front in the 31st minute, when Emeka Ogbugh ticked away a penalty after Etim Matthew had fouled him inside the box on his way to goal.

Malachy Ohawume made it 2-0 for the home team in the 82nd minute, when he guided home Chikere’s header.

In Lagos, hosts MFM raced into a 2-0 lead by half time courtesy of goals by Zinte Udeh and Julius Emiloju within the first nine minutes of action.

However, Nasarawa United got a consolation goal on 74 minutes through Ikechukwu Nwani.

MFM FC are now ninth on the table with 22 points from 14 games, while Nasarawa United slipped with 14th in the standings with 19 points from 16 matches.