Former Super Eagles star Emmanuel Amuneke has lost his father, Pa Michael Amuneke.

Pa Amuneke died Wednesday afternoon in Festac Town, Lagos after a protracted illness at the age of 86, his first son Emmanuel said.

“I lost my father on Wednesday and we are making plans to take his remains home and meet with the family in the village on the burial arrangements,” the former Barcelona and Sporting Lisbon winger said.

“It’s so painful but life must go on.”

The late Pa Amuneke is survived by his wife and five sons.