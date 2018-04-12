CHAN Eagles assistant captain Kalu Orji has joined Kano Pillars in what many see as a direct replacement for late Chinedu Udoji.

Former Enugu Rangers star signed the dotted lines Wednesday and he has since been presented to the public by Pillars chairman Tukur Babangida.

The bulky central defender has also had his first training with the team this morning and coach Ibrahim wasted no time to introduce him to the rest of the squad.

Orji, 25, who can also play as a right back, has featured at the last two CHANs in Rwanda and Morocco and only recently terminated a deal in Albania.