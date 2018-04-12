Juventus manager Max Allegri admits he has a “bitter taste” after the controversial last-gasp defeat by Real Madrid, but said it is useless to cry about it.

Lucas Vazquez was brought down in stoppage time by Medhi Benatia, with English referee Michael Oliver pointing to the spot for Cristiano Ronaldo to convert for a 4-3 aggregate victory in the Champions League quarter-final.

In a dramatic match, Juventus had come back to 3-3 in the tie following their 3-0 first-leg defeat, and Allegri said his side deserved at least extra time.

“I have a bitter taste as we didn’t have the chance to go to extra time,” he said.

“Small details changed the whole tie unfortunately. I had two more substitutions planned for extra time and I was confident we could do it.”

“The first leg had given me confidence we could do this and the side deserved at least extra time. To cry right now is useless.”

Gianluigi Buffon, who was sent off for his protests against Oliver, said he had a “bin for a heart”, while Juve president Andrea Agnelli suggested the English ref was biased against Italian sides.

But Allegri was more calm with his analysis of the late decision, and would not get bogged down in questioning why VAR had not been used in the Champions League yet.

“I just told him [Oliver] that it wasn’t a clear penalty,” Allegri said. “We’ve lost so there’s not a lot to say [about VAR]. That’s Uefa’s problem.

“I have always said VAR is a useful tool that can help make objective decisions, but we don’t have it here.”