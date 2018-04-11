Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has swiftly allayed fears an ankle injury he suffered today at Kwara United is serious, saying he will be back training in days.

Enyimba goalkeeper Ezenwa was forced out of the rescheduled NPFL game after 67 minutes.

However, he said the injury is not as serious as feared.

“It was just a minor injury,” he told the Enyimba website.

“I have to thank God, it was not a serious blow.

“Ezenwa is coming back (to training) in just two, three days.”

Ezenwa was also sidelined by a knee injury from the CHAN in Morocco.