Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh still basking in the euphoria of his recent legal victory over Dutch division two club Fortuna Sittard, has declared that he is still in charge of the club at least till May 2018.

Oliseh who finally bared his mind on the implication of the judgment using his platform SundayOliseh.tv Wednesday, said his explanation became necessary because many have asked him the implication of the KNVB court of Arbitration decision in his favour.

In a 20-paragraph report, Oliseh whose contract with the club originally runs till June 2019, revealed that the court did not find him to have acted as a bad employee; on the contrary it found Fortuna management guilty of not being good employers.

The implication he further said is not only that the club is compelled to pay him all his financial dues and compensation for his still running contract but further implies that “By virtue of it annulling the suspension of Fortuna

Sittard on myself and asking me to continue till May, I am still officially the Chief Coach of Fortuna Sittard till May 2018!,” he submitted

The former Eagles captain whose last assignment as a coach was taking the home based Eagles to the 2016 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) in Rwanda, stopped short of saying that his slogan “The winning culture” is at work when he added

“Accusations from Mr. Gun and his “Gang” were thrown out the window not only because they did not make sense but dated way back as over a year ago! Hence the now historic question of the Judge to Mr. Isitan Gun that is still yet unanswered” If the accusations you levy against Mr. Oliseh Sunday Is true, why then did you give him a new 2 years contract in may 2017 with better conditions?”How could you suspend a coach for crimes he supposedly committed in 2016/2017 season in February 2018? When he is heading towards being crowned champion, having taking the club from 19th position in January 2017 to 1st position in January 2018?”

Oliseh is however not celebrating his success selfishly as he has continued to pray for his team to emerge champions and crown the efforts he started with success.

“For Obvious reasons I am praying that my players and the caretaker coaches in charge now finish the phenomenal work we started and make Fortuna Champions!”even as he highlighted the importance of having the fear of God in everyday dealings’ “One major lesson learnt, no matter what, it pays to be honest, hardworking, professional, hungry and above all God fearing, “he enthused

Fortuna Sittard who have continued to record impressive results take on Den Bosch on Friday. The club lead the 20-team log with 69 points in 35 matches.