Dutch coach Simon Kalika has said the Super Eagles will go past a tough first round group notwithstanding the presence of two-time champions and Nigeria’s nemesis Argentina.

Croatia and Iceland are the other teams in Nigeria’s Group D in Russia.

“Yes, the Super Eagles have everything to do well at the World Cup”, Kalika said from his native country.

“The players are young, they fight well in the games they have played so far.

“If they take this mentality to the World Cup, I see them doing well.

“Yes, in the past, Argentina have won at this stage, but you don’t continue to emphasise on that.

“No doubt, Super Eagles will get over the group, Argentina or no Argentina.”

Kalika assisted Samson Siasia during the 2005 FIFA U20 World Cup.

He was also on hand in 2008 when Siasia took the U23 Dream Team 1V to the final of that year’s Olympic Games soccer in Beijing, losing 0-1 to Lionel Messi inspired Argentina.