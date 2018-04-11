Nigeria will face Gambia in the second round of Ghana 2018 African Women’s Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Champions Super Falcons were given a first round bye alongside Equatorial Guinea, South Africa and Cameroon.

Falcons opponent Gambia lost 2-1 to Burkina Faso in their first leg encounter at the 4 Août Stadium, Ouagadougou on 7th of April. A 2-1 win by the Gambians in Bakau on Tuesday, forced the game to penalties where they won 5-3 on aggregate.

Gambia and the Super Falcons will face each other in June.

Meanwhile, 2016 AWCON runners-up Cameroon will take on Congo who defeated Central African Republic 3-1 on aggregate in the first round.

The seven winners of the second round will join hosts Ghana in the final tournament scheduled for 17 November to 1 December 2018.

The three top nations in the continental competition will qualify for the 2019 World Cup in France.

AWCON Second round qualifiers fixtures

Algeria vs Ethiopia

Côte d’Ivoire vs Mali

Gambia vs Nigeria

Congo vs Cameroon

Kenya vs Equatorial Guinea

Lesotho vs South Africa

Zambia vs Zimbabwe