Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has admitted that the Reds were lucky to defeat Manchester City 2-1 on Tuesday and qualify for the Champions League semi-finals.

Liverpool thrashed City 3-0 in the first leg at Anfield, but conceded a 2nd minute goal at the Etihad, after Gabriel Jesus tucked away Raheem Sterling’s cross.

However, the referee controversially ruled out Leroy Sane’s goal, before Mohammed Salah and Roberto Firmino scored for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

“It’s massive,” Gerrard said on BT Sport at half-time.

“They’re the things that need to go in your favour.

“As soon as I seen it and I seen the linesman flagging I thought Liverpool got away with one there,” he said.