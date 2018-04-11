Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr is confident that his team’s attack which misfired in recent games will come good at the World Cup in Russia and score many goals.

“The Super Eagles will overcome whatever problems they’re having presently and do well at the world Cup. I know we are lacking in some areas presently as shown in recent matches against Poland and Serbia, but we shall sort all that out before the world cup

“The friendly matches are meant to prepare for world cup and correct any noticeable flaws and pick the best players who fit into my philosophy and tactics. I have seen two games and I have another three to play and pick my team for Russia,” Rohr said.

He continued: “We know the problems of the team and we shall try to correct them and try to play on the weakness of world cup opponents. We shall score goals in Russia and try to stop opponents from scoring. We have to work real hard to qualify from our group.”

The Franco-German further revealed that by the time the Super Eagles play the friendly game against England, Nigerians would be able to get a glimpse of what to expect at the world cup in Russia.