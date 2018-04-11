Bernardo Silva has called on UEFA to introduce VAR in the Champions League after an incorrect offside decision went against Manchester City in the quarter-final defeat to Liverpool.

City were wrongly denied a goal with their second leg at the Etihad finely poised at 1-0, after Leroy Sane was incorrectly judged to have been in an offside position when James Milner deflected the ball into his own net.

City boss Pep Guardiola was sent to the stands for the second half for protesting too strongly to the referee during the interval, and Liverpool recovered from their early scare to win the match 2-1, and the tie 5-1 on aggregate.

Silva offered the Reds his congratulations after the match but called on UEFA to introduce video assistant referees in the Champions League next season in order to avoid further controversy.

The Portuguese wrote on Instagram: “Thank you all for the support and amazing atmosphere tonight! We gave everything we could so no regrets.

“Next year we’ll be back to try again! Congratulations to @liverpoolfc and good luck on the semi-finals. Now let’s go win the premier league and end the season with a title @mancity.

“Ps: @championsleague could you guys start using the VAR next season? It might be useful.”