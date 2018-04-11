Nigerian attacker Anthony Okpotu has been handed a trial with Danish giants Brondby.

The Scandinavian club confirmed on their official website that the Super Eagles player was a part of their squad playing rivals FC Copenhagen in a reserve league clash on Tuesday.

In addition to appearing in the reserves, the 24-year-old will train with the first team today and tomorrow as he looks to earn a contract.

The Lobi Stars forward played in all six of Nigeria’s matches at the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco, scoring against Equatorial Guinea and Angola.

He was the top scorer in the Nigeria Professional Football League with 19 goals last season, and earned a nomination for the Nigeria Football Federation player of the year award.