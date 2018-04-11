Nigerian international duo in Ahmed Musa and Moses Simon has joined a new agency known as DW Sports Management.

After a long standing association with famous agent Tony Harris, Musa decided to end the partnership to join DW which is ran by a couple of French men.

Musa’s new representatives took to Twitter to announce the partnership and both players have liked the post.

DW Sports Management now have seven Super Eagles players under their management.

Brian Idowu, Mikel Agu, Shehu Abdullahi, Ahmed Musa and Oghenekaro Etebo are the other Super Eagles players under the management of DW Sports Management.

An online medium reports that the agency came close to adding William Troost-Ekong to their stabel before he decided to team up with Stellar Group.

Meanwhile, Musa’s switch to the company comes as a shock considering the length of his stay with Harris who was pivotal in his move to Dutch side VVV Venlo in 2011.