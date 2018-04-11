Chigozie Agbim has said he does not believe the Super Eagles have a goalkeeping crisis leading up to the World Cup in Russia.

Francis Uzoho, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Daniel Akpeyi are in contention for the Eagles No 1 shirt at Russia 2018.

“There shouldn’t be goalkeeping concerns in the Super Eagles for whatever reasons”, argued former Eagles goalkeeper Agbim.

“We have quite a good number of them doing well at their respective clubs at the moment.

“You don’t expect me to start mentioning names, but the federation, the handlers of the Super Eagles whose duties it is to invite players to the national camp know.

“They (national team handlers) watch these goalkeepers ply their trades for their clubs week in, week out.

“They also read about them in the media, so for me, the country is not in short supply of goalkeepers”.

The one-time Al-Merreikh SC of Sudan goaltender reckoned that he still has confidence in the current crop of goaltenders in the Super Eagles preparing for the World Cup.

“Yes, they can do the job”, Agbim maintained.

“It’s a matter of self belief. They have been doing it (during the qualifiers and friendly games).

“So, why not at the World Cup?

“Just that we need out very best for the biggest stage in World football.

“But like I said, it is the handlers that have the final say as to who comes and who doesn’t.”

Agbim captained the CHAN Eagles led by (now late) Stephen Keshi who won bronze medal in Cape Town, South Africa, in 2014.

That was Nigeria’s first participation in the finals of the championship reserved by CAF for players plying their trades on the African continent.

Same year, the 33-year-old made Super Eagles World Cup final cut for the Brazil 2014 showpiece.