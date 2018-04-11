FC Ifeanyiubah coach Ladan Bosso has restated his resolve to lead the club back to the African continent.

“Yes, it is still on the cards. We’ve not lost sight of playing on the continent next year,” Bosso said.

“We’re still in the first round of the league. The players are doing much better now, understanding our principles and philosophy.

“Yes, our target is to play on the continent next year and we are working towards realising that objective”.

FC Ifeanyiubah lifted the Federation Cup in 2016 and represented the country in the CAF Confederation Cup, but lost out in the preliminary round to Al Masry of Egypt on penalty kicks following a 1-1 aggregate scoreline over the two legs.

Bosso insisted the Capital Oil and Gas side have an unfinished business on the continent.

“We want get back there first. We have the quality and mentality to push for it and hopefully we’ll get there,” he said.