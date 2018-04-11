Efe Ambrose has said he has set his sights on securing a ticket for his Scottish side Hibernian to play in Europe next season.

Ambrose was imposing with great performances for Hibernian as they finished fourth with 59 points in the regular season.

The former Celtic star told ScoreNigeria.com.ng that playing in Europe with Hibernian is the priority as they prepare for championship playoffs.

“My target now is to help my team secure a ticket to play in Europe,” he disclosed.

“We finished fourth in the regular season and we are looking forward to the playoffs that start in two weeks.

“I have always been there and want to be there again with Hibernian.”

Hibernian will feature in the playoffs with Celtic, Aberdeen, Kilmanock and Hearts.

The AFCON 2013 winners has won Scottish league four times, Championship (second-tier) once, FA Cup once and two League Cups.

The 29-year-old defender has 51 caps with Nigeria.