Zinedine Zidane believes Cristiano Ronaldo will be remembered at Real Madrid in the same glowing terms as Alfredo Di Stefano, AFP reports.

Di Stefano was the face of Real´s domination during the 1950s and 1960s, when they won five European Cups and he scored more than 300 goals.

Ronaldo is now trying to lead another prolonged period of European success, with Real gunning for their third consecutive Champions League triumph, and fourth in five years.

They take a 3-0 lead into Wednesday´s quarter-final second leg at home to Juventus after the Portuguese scored twice last week in Turin, a double that included a sensational bicycle kick.

Ronaldo already has 14 goals in this year´s tournament, three short of his best ever 17, which he posted when Real were crowned champions in 2014.

“I do not think of playing without Cristian, we have him and we are happy,” Zidane said on Tuesday.

“There are many people who remember Di Stefano, it is normal – many people, and I am one of them, will now remember Cristiano with this club.

“We have him and it is necessary to take advantage of this. All the teams in the world would be happy to have this player.”