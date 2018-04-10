Nigeria Professional Football League side Heartland have said they have appointed Turkish coach Mehmet Tayfun till the end of the season.

Tayfun was a coach with Boluspor, a Turkish side who late last year signed a technical partnership deal with the Nigerian side as first reported earlier.

He arrived Nigeria today, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in company of Heartland chairman Chibuzo ‘Bash’ Etuemena.

Tayfun, holder of UEFA Pro License, will be assisted by stand-in coach, Ezekiel Onyearugbulem, who succeeded sacked Ramson Madu.

“Tayfun just arrived Nigeria today with our chairman (Chibuzo Bash Etuemena)”, confirmed Henry Echefu, spokesman of Heartland.

“They are still in Lagos. They will arrive Owerri tomorrow.

“You know we have a partnership agreement with Turkish club Boluspor.

“So, when we demanded for assistance, they asked in what area and when we told them it is in technical area, they did not hesitate to release Mehmet Tayfun to us.”