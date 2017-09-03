Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool got “exactly the situation we wanted” after Philippe Coutinho stayed with the club despite bids from Barcelona.

Sky Sports reports Liverpool deny Barcelona’s claim the Reds would have parted with Coutinho for a £183m fee, having already turned down three offers from the Spanish giants – the final offer being worth up to £118m.

Barcelona did spend £97m to bring in Ousmane Dembele from Klopp’s former club Borussia Dortmund after the forward outlined his intention to move to the Nou Camp, but the Liverpool boss insists Coutinho – who handed in a transfer request – will be welcomed back into his Anfield squad.

“We have our situation and Dortmund has another,” Klopp told German media outlet SPORT1, when asked about Barcelona’s failed pursuit of Coutinho.

“Don’t believe everything in the press or that there are offers here and there and that the minute after the offer has been entered, it should already be over.

“We are not like George Orwell where everybody knows everything immediately. We have exactly the situation we wanted and no other.

“Dortmund decided the player (Dembele) would leave them, so I cannot compare the two situations.

“We still have a really good player in the squad who can play.”

Klopp has said Coutinho has not featured for Liverpool yet this season due to a back injury.

Coutinho made his first competitive appearance of the season in Brazil’s 2-0 win over Ecuador in their World Cup qualifier last week.