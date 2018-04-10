In its bid to ensure greater Nigerian leagues, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) says the it will remain committed to enhancing the capacity of referees and other match officials.

The NFF General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, told the News men on Tuesday in Abuja that it was imperative for referees and match officials to be at par with their European counterparts.

He said that the federation would continue to drive football management in line with international standards.

“We will build the capacity of our referees and match officials in order to meet up with current rules of the game.

“Referees and match officials need to know how best matches are officiated in line with FIFA rules,’’ Sanusi said.

The general secretary who expressed optimism in the capability of Nigerian leagues to compete with standard leagues, called for total support.

According to him, the federation will not leave any stone unturned in making our league one of the best in the world.

He noted that the federation’s biggest challenge was sponsorship, adding that the greatness of Nigerian leagues was a collective duty of all Nigerians.

The newsmen reports that Nigeria’s Professional Football League (NPFL) is ongoing alongside the Nationwide League One (NLO), while the Nigeria National League (NNL) is postponed indefinitely.