Danny Welbeck has backed himself to compete with Arsenal’s big-money signings and fill the void left by Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s injury.

The England international scored twice as the Arsenal beat struggling Southampton 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Welbeck was praised by manager Arsene Wenger for working his way back into the first-team after recovering from two serious knee injuries.

The 27-year-old was expected to compete with recent signings Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for game time, but the striker himself says he can play alongside the pair.

“As you’ve seen, I can play with Pierre and with Laca,” he said.

“It is nice. It gives you that added motivation. The competition is there so you are going to improve and better yourself.

“I’ve had that throughout my whole career. Being at an academy where players come from all over the world and it is the same here, you are always going to have that competition. It is healthy.

“I know I can link up with plenty of the players in this team.”

Welbeck’s path to a regular first-team place could now come through the misfortune of Mkhitaryan, who Wenger admits is likely to miss the remainder of April after suffering knee ligament damage in last week’s Europa League win over CSKA Moscow.

“We don’t know how bad Henrikh’s injury is at the moment,” Welbeck continued.

“We all wish him a speedy recovery. Hopefully he is available as soon as possible, but it is the manager’s decision who he wants in the team.

“Obviously, with the goals today I’ve staked my claim. Going into the game on Thursday, we want to get the win and get into the next round.”