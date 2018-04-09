Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admits his side need to produce a perfect performance against Liverpool in the second-leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

City host Jurgen Klopp’s side at the Etihad on Tuesday having lost the first leg 3-0 at Anfield last week.

First-half goals from Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mane left City trailing by three goals before half-time, with Guardiola’s side unable to force an away goal despite dominating large periods of the second half.

Guardiola accepts City will have to find a delicate balance between defence and attack against Liverpool and only a perfect performance will be enough to see them progress to the semi finals.

“To go through we have to have the perfect game. Create a lot of chances and be clinical when you create those chances. Concede few chances. Defend well with our goalkeeper making saves,” Guardiola said.

“All the conditions have to be almost perfect for us to go through because the first result was tough. We have 90 minutes and we know anything can happen.

“Of course we have to score the first one and then the second, we’ll see. The momentum when we are in the Champions League, we have to try to make it last longer.”

City suffered their second Premier League defeat of the season on Saturday, losing 3-2 to Manchester United at the Etihad only days after the 3-0 defeat at Liverpool.

But Guardiola denies his team have suffered any psychological damage and suggested the defeats can help them learn lessons in their long-term development.

He continued: “If we are not able to go through because of psychological damage then it will be a good lesson for the future. We are not here for a few months but for a long period, especially the players.

“What we have shown this year, even in the last game, we are able to create a lot of chances in a few minutes. We know that and the opponents know that.”

If City somehow manage to overturn their first-leg loss they will match their best-ever finish in the Champions League.

Guardiola believes the sense of occasion is enough motivation for his players who have shown adequate desire even in their recent losses.

He added: “I think it would be the second time in our beautiful history if we reached the semi-finals, that’s enough.

“You don’t have to talk too much about the motivation. The way they play every single game shows what we want to do.

“I know we judge on result but my team’s performance is extraordinary. My team is not comparable with many others. I will be close to them no matter what happens between now and the end of the season.”