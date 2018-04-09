Plateau United coach Kennedy Boboye has outrightly dismissed a media report he has rejected his position as one of the assistant coaches of the country’s U23 team.

A report quoting an unnamed source claimed he has turned down the post because he wishes to be in charge of the team to be headed by Super Eagles chief coach Salisu Yusuf.

Boboye said the story is false as well as malicious because he is proud to be part of the national team.

“I have not granted any interview that I have rejected the U23 job,” Boboye said.

“I’m a Nigerian, I am a coach, I have played for this country, I played for the U23s.

“I am therefore delighted to be called upon to be a coach. I have been a caretaker, I have been an assistant in the U23s and I am happy to still work with this team.

“Please nobody should drag my name into the mud.”

Boboye along with Imama Amapakabo assisted Salisu Yusuf, when he was in temporary charge of the Super Eagles two years ago.