Jurgen Klopp says he is “not sure” whether Mohamed Salah will play in Tuesday’s Champions League quarterfinal second leg with Manchester City, but is hopeful the Egyptian will be fit.

Salah was not risked in Saturday’s Merseyside derby because of the groin issue he picked up during the first-leg victory over City last week.

Speaking at his prematch news conference on Monday, Klopp said: “Not sure, 100 percent. Yesterday he was with the athletic coach in training.

“We train at Melwood at 5 o’clock [on Monday]. We have to see.”

Meanwhile, there has been no timescale set for Emre Can’s return from a back injury that has forced him out of Liverpool’s last two games, according to Klopp.

“That is not in the best place,” Klopp told Liverpool’s official website about the midfielder’s condition.

“[He is receiving] treatment and we’re still hoping it will be a little bit quicker than maybe we thought in the first moment. But we cannot say anything else.”