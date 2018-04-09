Loris Karius admits he is excited at the prospect of finally playing at Manchester City ahead of the second leg of Liverpool’s Champions League quarterfinal.

Karius was a City player for two seasons, but only featured for the club’s youth sides before moving back to Germany with Mainz in 2011.

The goalkeeper, who displaced Simon Mignolet as the first choice in January, is set to start at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night as Liverpool eye a place in the semifinals.

“It is nice to play in that stadium where you were for a couple of years and didn’t get a first-team appearance — at least I get to play now,” said Karius, who moved to Anfield in July 2016.

“I am happy I am a Liverpool player and that’s about it. There are no special feelings towards it, no anger.

“I am just happy I am playing in a Champions League quarterfinal. It’s a dream and I’m living it with Liverpool. It is perfect for me and it will be nice to go back there.

“I know about three people [at City]: the kit man, two physios and [assistant coach] Brian Kidd. That’s about it.

“The club moved forward really fast and then Pep Guardiola has changed a lot. It is going really well there, but it is not for me to judge. Just focus on Tuesday, but they played a really good season.”

Liverpool head into the second leg holding a three-goal lead from last week’s encounter.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have inflicted two defeats on the Premier League leaders twice this season, but Karius is wary of the threat they will pose on Tuesday night.

“It’s not going to be easy,” he added. “Of course, when we go into the game, City will come at us from the first minute and try to get an early goal — that’s what I would say if I were their manager.

“We have to keep calm and try to score ourselves because then they need to score five and that’s not easy against us. I don’t think three will easy for them, but we need to be ready and a goal is always a good idea.

“The whole team kept them out on Wednesday because the three up front were defending. That is the job again on Tuesday.

“You could see in the second half we were tucked in and it was difficult to defend, and they came through more than they did in the first half so I don’t think we should sit too far back. We should play our game like we did in the first leg because that is what made us so strong. We shouldn’t change from the first game.”