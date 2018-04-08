Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he is not concerned about the ongoing war of words between Pep Guardiola and super-agent Mino Raiola.

Speaking ahead of the Manchester derby in response to recent criticism from Raiola, City boss Guardiola sensationally claimed the agent had offered him Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in January.

However, Mourinho insists he gave little thought to the comments ahead of the derby, which United won 3-2 thanks to a double from Pogba.

“I didn’t even think about it,” said Mourinho. “Guardiola and Mino, we know the relationship is not the best.

“It is normal that sometimes they come with a little touch on each other but I was not worried about it, I was not upset with it and I didn’t speak with Paul about it.

“I didn’t call Mino to ask him anything at all, I was just focused on the game and I think Paul was the same because the way he played was only possible if he was focused on the game.”

Mourinho believes either Guardiola or Raiola is lying but insists he is not interested in the ongoing feud between the pair, which has stemmed from the City manager’s time in charge of Barcelona.

“Guardiola says that, the agent denies, so one of them is saying the truth and one of them is not telling the truth,” said Mourinho.

“Honestly, I am not interested in knowing which one is the liar and which one is the honest guy. I am not interested in that.”