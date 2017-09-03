Stoke City forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is a major doubt for Cameroon ahead of Monday’s 2018 World Cup matchday four qualifier against the Super Eagles in Yaounde.

The 2017 AFCON star sat out of his team’s training on Saturday due to an hamstring injury he sustained during the defeat to Nigeria and it remains to be seen if he will take part in their final session on Sunday.

Choupo-Moting was subbed on at half time for Moumi Ngamaleu in the Indomitable Lions’ shambolic performance in Uyo which saw them lose 4-0 to Nigeria, but the former Schalke 04 player was replaced by Arnaud Djoum 13 minutes later.

Meanwhile, Hugo Broos admits that Cameroon’s 2018 World Cup qualification hopes are all but over following their 4-0 defeat to Nigeria on Friday in Uyo.

Both teams clash again on Monday with Broos admitting that his side will be playing for pride.

The Super Eagles are top of Group B on nine points after three matches, five ahead of Zambia in second place and seven ahead of third place African champions Cameroon.

“There is no pressure anymore on Monday, Nigeria have nine points, we have two points,” Broos said after his side’s defeat in Uyo.

“We need to win all three games and Nigeria have to lose all three games, I don’t think that will happen.

“But there is only an honour to defend, there is no importance to this. I just hope my players will have the same mentality that I have – that they will fight on Monday till the last minute – to beat Nigeria.

“If we had won this game (in Uyo), we would have a chance, but we lost it and I hope everyone will learn from this.”

Goals from Odion Ighalo, John Mikel Obi, Victor Moses and Kelechi Iheanacho sealed the win cor Gernot Rohr’s side.