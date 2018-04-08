Al Hilal will take a 2-0 lead going into a return leg match of the CAF Confederation Cup playoffs at Akwa United.

The Sudanese champions scored twice within 25 minutes in Omdurman tonight and they will advance to the group stage of the Confederation Cup if they can defend their result in Uyo.

The talking point of the game was the home team’s second goal which television replays later showed to have been scored from an offside position.

Last year, Al Hilal local rivals Al Merriekh overturned a 3-0 deficit at Rivers United to win 4-0 and qualify for the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

Akwa United’s loss was the second by a Nigerian club at this stage of the Confederation Cup after MFM FC lost 1-0 at home to Djoliba of Mali, also today.

Plateau United beat USM Alger of Algeria 2-1 in Lagos, while Enyimba pulled off a 1-1 draw at Bidvest Wits of South Africa.