Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez said he can’t explain his torrid scoring record against Chelsea after finding the net against the Blues for the ninth time in his career on Saturday.

Hernandez’s 73rd-minute equaliser allowed West Ham to salvage a 1-1 draw and a crucial point in their fight against relegation.

It was the first goal in nearly two months for the Mexico international, but his nine goals against Chelsea are the most he’s scored against any opponent. Six of those goals have come as a substitute, and he has scored in his last four league appearances at Stamford Bridge.

Asked by Sky Sports what it is about playing against Chelsea that seems to inspires his form, Hernandez could only laugh.

“This is a game — it doesn’t matter the result — Chich is gonna score!” he said. “Nah, I’m joking, I’m joking!

“It’s something that happens, sometimes you get — I don’t know, it’s difficult to say that because I don’t want to speak bad about them because that’s part of football.

“Sometimes I can not score against another team and sometimes I keep scoring against Chelsea for example.”

The goal brought Hernandez’s tally this season to eight in the Premier League, in which he has started 16 games while coming off the bench nine more times, and he said he was hoping to make the team selection harder for manager David Moyes.

“It’s not a decision of mine to start or not, but I make it difficult for him now.”

Hernandez had only been on the pitch for three minutes when he swept home to cancel out Cesar Azpilicueta’s first-half opener and pull the Hammers six points clear of the relegation zone.

“This type of game are very difficult, you need to be very clever, very focused to try to stop a very good side like Chelsea,” Hernandez said. “Thankfully we got one point that gives you a lot of confidence to keep going and we have our next final against Stoke next week. …

“The most important thing is we get one point and keep adding more points or big points to fight away from the relegation zone.”

Hernandez also said he thought he could have scored a late winner, adding: “Yeah, definitely. It was one cross from Marcos [Alonso] that I didn’t run that probably, if I make that run, I could just tap in.”

Goalkeeper Joe Hart praised Hernandez from returning from international duty with Mexico and getting fit to make an impact.

“Chich has come on, he’s come back from the other side of the world last week for us, and he’s been [injured] so I’m so glad that he’s got fit for us and got that decisive goal,” Hart said.