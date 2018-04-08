West Ham boss David Moyes was full of praise for goalkeeper Joe Hart after his man-of-the-match performance helped earn a 1-1 draw at Chelsea on Sunday.

Hart, whose England World Cup spot is in jeopardy following his struggles this season, kept Chelsea at bay with a string of fine saves as the Hammers held on for another point to put towards their survival bid.

Moyes insists Hart’s showing was a timely reminder to Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate, who has until May 14 to give England’s 35-man provisional squad to FIFA before whittling it down to 23 by June 4.

When asked about Hart’s England chances, Moyes told Sky Sports: “I think Joe probably needed a game like that.

“Joe showed today why he has so many caps and so many medals, so that will be good for him.

“When you do play the big teams you need your goalkeeper to play well and our goalkeeper played very well.”

Substitute Javier Hernandez had only been on the field for three minutes when he swept home the equaliser to cancel out Cesar Azpilicueta’s first-half opener, and Moyes was not surprised by the Mexican striker’s impact off the bench.

“Everybody knows what Chicharito is capable of,” the Scot said.

“He’s a great penalty box striker, he’s someone that finds himself in space or gets in space in the box and he’s had a great career scoring goals in the box.

“I think a lot of credit has to go to Mark Noble, who plays a great ball in behind and Marko keeps the ball alive and pulls it back, but it’s a great finish by Chicho.”

The point sees West Ham reach 34 points, six above Southampton who occupy the final place in the relegation zone with six games to play.

However, Moyes insists he will not be happy until his side reach the 40-point mark.

He added: “With the teams we’ve got to play between now and the end of the season, taking a point from any of the big teams is a good result.

“I’ve always said 40 (points) so until we get that then we won’t be happy. It may not end up needing as much as that but until you get that you can’t feel as though you are completely safe.

“Our position is not comfortable enough yet. From where we are I want to try and push us on.”