Javier Hernandez is “one of the best finishers in the game” according to Jamie Redknapp, after the West Ham striker sealed a point against Chelsea.

The Mexican scored three minutes after coming on as a substitute in the 1-1 draw, scoring with a great sweeping strike from just inside the area.

It was the fourth time Hernandez has appeared as a substitute at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League, and having found the net in all four of those games, Redknapp was full of praise for his ability to finish.

“He does a great job holding the ball up for his team, being aggressive and holding off Gary Cahill. It’s a good piece of play. He’s one of the best finishers in the game,” he said.

“He is up there with the best and it’s a brilliant finish, it’s unstoppable. Great forwards seem to have that extra bit of time.

“He’s almost stumbled across it but playing Marko Arnautovic as the striker has really helped West Ham. He’s more mobile, he gets hold of the ball, he can do something with it and even the penalty appeal, that’s him at his best.

“But when you have 70 minutes and you need someone to come on – an assassin, a goalscorer – that’s what Hernandez brings. He’s one of the best in the business.”

Former West Ham manager Slaven Bilic joined Redknapp in the studio and after signing Hernandez for the club before his departure, he agreed with the Sky Sports pundit about the striker.

“He’s a natural goalscorer and he’s there where he has to be. He’s not dangerous outside the box or around the box, but in the box, he’s the best finisher. Everything he thinks about is being in the box to come for a second ball,” Bilic said.

“He had some difficult times in the beginning. I don’t think he did all of pre-season because of the Confederations Cup but he is a brilliant goalscorer.

“He’s a brilliant guy, a good person to have in the dressing room. He doesn’t cause problems, he can be angry but for five or ten minutes, no more than that. He is a good guy.”