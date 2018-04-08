PSV have confirmed Everton have made an approach for their director of football Marcel Brands.

It was reported earlier this week that Brands was set to join Everton once PSV had been confirmed as Eredivise champions.

On Sunday, PSV general manager Toon Gerbrands told Fox Sports Holland: “They (Everton) have recently spoken to him, but also twice in the last year.

“It has not gone through twice and even now the contract is not complete at all. Everton also has to speak to PSV and that is not the case yet.

“They have only spoken to Marcel, and he’s informed us about this. It is not done yet.

“His feeling must be one hundred percent good. The fact that he has had a conversation with them does indicate that he is considering it.”

PSV are currently seven points clear at the top of the league with just four games to go, meaning Brands’ move to Everton could be confirmed within the next few weeks.

The 56-year-old’s potential arrival could spell the end of Steve Walsh’s time at Goodison Park, less than two years since his move from Leicester.