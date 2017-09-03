Former Nigeria international Etim Esin has warned the Super Eagles not to expect the best of reception from Cameroon in the reverse fixture of their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers doube-header in Yaounde on Monday.

In the first leg played on Friday in Uyo, goals from Odion Ighalo, John Mikel Obi, Victor Moses and Kelechi Iheanacho, secured an emphatic 4-0 win against the African champions.

Recollecting the events that took place in the 1990 FIFA World Cup qualifier second leg in Yaounde, Esin who was in action for the Eagles that lost 1-0 to a Francois Oman-Biyik goal, he said: “The Eagles should not expect the best of receptions because the Cameroonians would do everything to beat us in Yaounde,” Esin told completesportsnigeria.com.

“I remember when we played them in 1989, right from the airport to the match day, there was nothing like friendliness from the Cameroonians. Eventually they won which knocked us out of the 1990 World Cup in Italy.”

- Advertisement -

The 1987 Flying Eagles U-20 World Cup star however stated that with the kind of performance Super Eagles put up on Friday, the team can come back with a positive result.

“But with what the players did on Friday, if they galvanise themselves, at least, they can get a draw.”

And reflecting on the 4-0 win against the five-time African winners, Esin attributed it to unity in the squad.

He said: “Team work and team spirit really worked for the team. And the selection was on merit. The Chinese-based players proved that even though they are not in Europe, are still important to the team.

“Looking at the depth of the squad, if people like (Kelechi) Iheanacho and (Ahmed) Musa can come from the bench that means we have a good squad.

“Ighalo’s goal was very vital because if the first half had ended goalless, it would have given the Cameroonians confidence going into the second half.”