FC Ifeanyiubah came back from a goal down to thrash struggling Sunshine Stars 3-1 in a match day 16 fixture of the NPFL.

The home side were dominant in the opening exchanges, but shockingly went behind following Sikiru Alimu’s opening goal two minutes past the quarter hour mark.

Either it was coincidence or twist of fate, Sikiru Alimi, sporting jersey No.17 handed Sunshine Stars a shock lead on 17 minutes with stunning strike after he collected the ball near the area following a free kick by defender Wasiu Jimoh which hit the back of his head.

Alimi turned picked the ball and zig-zagged his way on the left hand channel.

He turned to his right foot and let go a strike of extraordinary quality into the top roof.

It was unbelievable as ‘The Owena Waves’ had sat back, soaking all the pressure from the home side who enjoyed all the early possession.

But ‘The Anambra Warriors’ did not lose their shape, composure and drive as seven minutes later, Patrick Ikeokwu restored parity for the 2016 Federation Cup winners.

Ikeokwu had on eight minutes missed a glorious opportunity to open scoring for his side when his well curled delivery from a free kick went marginally wide of target on the far post.

A minute later, striker-turned defender Wasiu Jimoh fired from the edge of the box with goalkeeper Moses Ocheje going down low but missing the ball before a defender cleared on the goal line.

The best chance of the half came to Ikeokwu on the half hour mark as FC Ifeanyiubah poured out in numbers in search of the lead. But Ikeokwu dragged his right-footed effort waywardly over the crossbar from three yards out.

After the break, coach Ladan Bosso threw Godwin Obaje into the fray, withdrawing Yaya Kone in a bid to shore up his attack.

It paid off quickly Traore Yusuf headed in the second for the home side on 48 minutes from a well delivered free kick on the near post.

Chijioke Alaekwe made it 3-1 on the hour.

Alaekwe’s goal forced the best out of Sunshine Stars as the subjected the hone side to constant raid but goalkeeper Charles Tambe cuddled, kicked, punched to keep off the rampant Owena Waves hunt for goal.