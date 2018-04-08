Lobi Stars consolidated their top spot on the NPFL standings after they pipped visiting El Kanemi Warriors 1-0, while there were home wins for Katsina United, Fc Ifeanyiubah, Niger Tornadoes and Yobe Desert Warriors.

However, Heartland were pegged back at home by Abia Warriors in a regional derby and hosts Wikki Tourists were held 1-1 by Kano Pillars.

Lobi Stars now have 30 points from 16 matches, five points clear of nearest rivals Kano Pillars.

Katsina United jumped to fourth on the table after they edged past Rivers United 2-1-inside the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina with striker Martins Usule the match winner courtesy of a late goal.

He has now fired six goals this season.

At the other end of the table, El Kanemi, Heartland and Sunshine Stars remained stuck in the drop zone.