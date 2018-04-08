MFM FC suffered a major setback in their quest to qualify for the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup after they fell 1-0 at home to Djoliba of Mali today.

The Lagos club now face a Herculean task to turn the table against the more experienced opponents in the return leg in Bamako.

Mohammodou Cisse netted the back breaker against MFM FC after 78 minutes.

Six minutes earlier Moussa Sisoko was denied by a super save by MFM goalkeeper Ospino Egbe.

Egbe was also the busier of the two goalkeepers in the first half as he was forced to make several saves to ensure there were no goals in the first period.