Real Madrid had to settle for a 1-1 draw at home to city rivals Atletico as Antoine Griezmann struck to cancel out Cristiano Ronaldo’s opening goal.

Zinedine Zidane’s side had the better of the first half and were close to a 10th-minute breakthrough as Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to get a telling touch to Gareth Bale’s flick-on.

A minute later, the home side felt they should have had a penalty when Toni Kroos appeared to be clipped by Juanfran and Marco Asensio hot the top of the bar with the loose ball.

A Ronaldo strike from outside the box was turned over by Jan Oblak before, at the other end, Koke tried to backheel the ball towards the danger area but Keylor Navas saved.

With half an hour gone, Oblak produced a fine stop from a Rafael Varane drive — and within moments Diego Costa was thwarted by Navas in an end-to-end spell.

As the first half drew to a close Real were within a whisker the lead, Marcelo hitting the bar and Oblak saving Dani Carvajal’s follow-up.

But they broke through early in the second, Ronaldo smashing home in the 53rd minute after Bale had got away down the left.

The Portugal captain almost added a second, only for Atletico to scramble clear when he appeared certain to strike from close range.

But Real were stunned when their city rivals levelled after 57 minutes, Griezmann swooping after the ball had fallen to him off Vitolo.

Only a superb Navas save prevented Koke from adding a dramatic second within a minute as Atletico suddenly found themselves on the front foot.

To general surprise, Zidane chose to take off Ronaldo after 64 minutes and replace him with Karim Benzema, Ronaldo appearing unhappy as he made his way to the dugout.

Saul bent a shot narrowly wide for Atletico and Real, who brought on Luka Modric and Isco for Mateo Kovacic and Asensio, almost snatched a late, late winner but Oblak made an excellent save from Sergio Ramos’ free kick.