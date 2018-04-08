Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery could be set for contract renewals, Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has suggested.

Both players, whose existing deals expire at the end of the season, featured in a 4-1 win away at Augsburg on Saturday and Robben scored as Bayern claimed their sixth successive Bundesliga title.

“There is not much to say against an extension,” Rummenigge told SportBild.

Robben, 34, was coy on his future when asked about where he could play next term.

“That’s why you have to try to enjoy it. It’s not always easy, of course, because you have to plan as well,” he said.

“I have to think about it, too. But the only thing that matters to me right now is this last month of the season.”

Bayern now turn their attentions to Wednesday’s second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal against Sevilla, with Jupp Heynckes’ men 2-1 up from the first leg at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.