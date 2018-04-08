The Super Eagles will now play a farewell match against DR Congo on their way to the World Cup in Port Harcourt on May 27.

Abuja and Uyo were the two venues previously considered to stage this match.

However, the Abuja National Stadium pitch is not playable with sports minister Solomon Dalung at a time requesting for 70 million Naira to fix the arena in time for this match.

“The match against DRC will now be played in Port Harcourt,” a top official said.

Interestingly, Port Harcourt first hosted the Eagles 2018 World Cup eliminator against Swaziland in 2015.

The Swazis held Nigeria to a goalless draw at home only to fall 2-0 to the Eagles in Port Harcourt.

Port Harcourt will also be remembered for staging the country’s qualifiers to the 2002 World Cup.