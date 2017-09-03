Manchester United newboy Romelu Lukaku has already impressed club legend Ruud van Nistelrooy with his start to life at Old Trafford.

Lukaku, 24, arrived from Everton in a £75 million deal this summer and has scored three times in as many Premier League games, while also picking up a goal in the UEFA Super Cup loss to Real Madrid.

Van Nistelrooy, who bagged 150 goals in 219 appearances for United between 2001-06, told Sky Sports after playing for the club in a legends match against Barcelona at Old Trafford on Saturday that the Belgium international was a great signing.

“He’s done great,” Van Nistelrooy said. “To score in your first games here after you have been transferred for a lot of money, it is nice to get that pressure out of the way and get your first goals in.

“He has done well. Not only scoring but also providing, making his runs and doing his work. So it looks good for the season.

“There’s always pressure to score here [at United] — but that also makes it interesting, dealing with that. The goals are expected and if you don’t score there is a lot of talk about you not scoring. Then there’s pressure on the next game.”

United after also under pressure to perform after finishing sixth in the Premier League last season, though they did win the EFL Cup and Europa League trophies meaning they will play in the 2017-18 Champions League.

Jose Mourinho’s men have started this season on fire and Van Nistelrooy is looking forward to seeing what they can achieve.

“They had a great preseason and continued that at the start of the league,” he said. “The only team with nine points, 10 goals and none against. They have had a wonderful start.

“The Champions League will start now so I’m very excited to see how they will do there. They look impressive at the moment and they can challenge this season for the big ones.”