Eric Bailly is thrilled with Manchester United’s 3-2 comeback victory over rivals Manchester City in Saturday’s English Premier League outing.

City needed a victory against the Red Devils to be confirmed as champions after a remarkable season but failed to clinch the three points after an impressive second-half fightback from Jose Mourinho’s men.

Despite going down twice in the first half to Vincent Kompany and Ilkay Guendogan’s efforts, United picked bounced back after the restart with Paul Pogba netting a brace before Chris Smalling weighed in with the match-winning goal.

And the 23-year-old defender who featured from start to finish has taken to the social media to revel in the victory.

“United never throw in the towel,” Bailly posted on Instagram.

The victory has seen the Old Trafford outfit extend their lead over third-placed Liverpool with four points, as they aim to finish second behind City.

Bailly will be looking forward to his third league start since his return from a groin strain injury in February when Manchester United play host to West Bromwich Albion on April 15.