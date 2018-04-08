Free agent Stephane Mbia appears primed to move to Major League Soccer new boys Atlanta United after attending their match against Los Angeles FC on Saturday.

United romped to a 5-0 victory in their fifth game of the season to move up to second in MLS, and they could soon be set to bolster their ranks with the signing of the Cameroon international.

Mbia was released from his contract with Chinese Super League outfit China Hebei Fortune on March 2.

The former Queens Park Rangers and Marseille man attended Atlanta’s victory according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and was seen speaking with director of soccer operations Paul McDonough and vice president technical director Carlos Bocanegra.

Julien Chaput of BeINSports reported last week that United’s current coach Tata Martino – previously of Barcelona and the Argentina national side – was keen on the towering 31-year-old, who is being mooted as a potential replacement for the departed Carlos Carmona.

However, Martino refused to confirm the 67-cap international’s imminent arrival when questioned by reporters after the victory.

The controversial Mbia began his professional career with Stade Rennais in 2004 before signing for OM in 2009, winning the French title in his first campaign.

He left for QPR in 2012, but was part of the side that was relegated in 2013 before joining Sevilla – initially on loan.

The versatile defender was a two-time Europa League winner with the Spanish heavyweights before signing for Trabzonspor and then moving onto China after a sole campaign in Turkey.

He represented Cameroon at two World Cups and three African Cup of Nations, including in 2008 when the Indomitable Lions finished runners-up in Ghana.