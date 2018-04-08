Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen says the club have now proven they possess a never-say-die attitude.

Spurs won a sixth successive Premier League game by beating Stoke 2-1 to strengthen their grip on a top-four place, with Mauricio Pochettino’s men digging deep against a side scrapping for their top-flight survival.

Having come from behind in their previous wins over Bournemouth and Chelsea, Tottenham led at the bet365 Stadium through Eriksen only for the hosts to hit back.

But Spurs conjured up a 63rd-minute winner with a goal Eriksen was credited with, despite Harry Kane’s claim he got the faintest touch on a free-kick that went beyond Jack Butland.

Tottenham are now unbeaten in 14 Premier League games, winning 11 and drawing just three, having initially been behind in each of those draws.

Eriksen insists Pochettino’s men have shown they have a resilient side.

“I think people know by now we won’t lie down,” he told Spurs TV.

“When we scored, we felt like we should win 2-0, 3-0, 4-0. We had the chances to score more goals but the last pass maybe wasn’t good enough.

“We had a few mistakes in midfield which gave them a lot of chances the other way and that’s what kept them in the game, but we got the win again.”

Eriksen has been in fine form himself and his double at Stoke took his tally to five goals in his past three appearances.

Yet his claim to the winner is being disputed by Kane, who remains adamant the ball glanced off his shoulder despite the Premier League determining it was Eriksen’s goal.

With his team-mate trailing Mohamed Salah in his quest to finish the season as the Premier League’s top scorer for the third straight campaign, Eriksen appears happy to let Kane have the winner.

“There are a lot of arguments going on around here,” he added.

“I think Harry, if he touched it, he touched it and it’s his goal. How he celebrated, he had the feeling he touched the ball.”