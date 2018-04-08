Coach Baba Ganaru has lamented his team Yobe Desert Stars are facing an injury crisis as they have as many as five players on the treatment table.

“We have an injury crisis because we have as many as five players out with injury,” the former Kano Pillars coach said.

“But we have no choice but to make adjustments.”

Surprise team Yobe Stars welcome another promoted team Go Round to Damaturu today.

“My team is a combination of experience and energy,” remarked Ganaru.

“The target this season is simple – to stay up in the NPFL.”

They are 11th with 20 points from 15 matches.