Wayne Rooney believes Romelu Lukaku is the “perfect player” for Manchester United after the former England captain’s departure this summer.

Lukaku has made an immediate impact at Old Trafford following his £90m move from Everton in July.

The Belgian international has scored three goals in United’s opening three Premier League games, and former United striker Rooney is convinced the team is in great hands following the 24-year old’s arrival.

“For that United side, he is the perfect player,” Rooney said in an exclusive interview with talkSPORT.

“He is powerful, quick and strong and he scores goals, so certainly will improve that team.”

Rooney – who is United’s leading all-time scorer with 253 goals – left Old Trafford for a return to boyhood side Everton on July 9 and spoke in-depth about his 13-year stay at the Manchester club.

The 31-year old experienced four different managers during his United career including the arrival of Louis van Gaal in 2014, an appointment he feels was close to success granted the Dutchman had more time.

- Advertisement -

“He [Van Gaal] got a lot of stick. I believe if he stayed it would have got better,” added Rooney.

“He looked at all the small details not only off the pitch but on the pitch. I think the one thing he did was keep the standards with the players, he was demanding the best from you every day.”

Van Gaal’s departure led to the entrance of Jose Mourinho, a boss Rooney was given less first-team football under – though he says choosing the former Chelsea manager is now proving the right decision.

“Jose came in and last season in the league we struggled and weren’t consistent enough.

“Obviously in the cups United did well. I could see where Jose was going with the team and they will be a big success.”

Rooney’s Manchester United stay came to a close in July with his move back to Goodison Park on a two-year deal, but revealed the news was at risk of being spoiled much earlier after telling seven-year old son Kai.

“He was delighted – I told him a few days before I should have really and he was telling his schoolmates just as it was getting done, but not quite done.”